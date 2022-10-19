ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

I've just discovered a picture hanging hack which hides electrical panels but doesn't obstruct them and my mind is blown

Have you ever thought the electrical panel in your home was unsightly? We certainly have. If you're not sure what we're talking about, they're those grey metal boxes (sometimes known as a breaker box or panelboard) usually built into your entryway's wall and they contain all the circuit breakers for your home. While they undoubtedly have an important function, they can be a bit of an eyesore, and, if you're anything like us, you probably want to hide it.
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning ranch rented for Meghan's photo shoot: A relaxed American house with plush curtains and Sicilian lemon trees where the Duchess sat down with Variety magazine

The Duchess of Sussex gave royal fans a glimpse into her daily life as she sat down for an interview in Montecito, California where she lives with with Prince Harry, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet in a new interview. Meghan Markle, 41, posed for a photoshoot in the garden of...
MONTECITO, CA
getnews.info

Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics

The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Drew Estate Announces Deadwood Cigars The Girl With No Name

Drew Estate has announced a fifth blend under its Deadwood Tobacco brand known as The Girl With No Name. Unlike the other four offerings, The Girl With No Name will be an exclusive to Cigars International. The Girl With No Name features a maduro leaf over a blend of what...
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Warped Cigars to Release Upper Realm

Warped Cigars has begun informing retailers it is accepting orders for a new small batch line known as Upper Realm. Upper Realm comes from the Agricola Ganadera Norteña S.A. (formerly known as TABSA). It consists of 100% Nicaraguan tobacco grown on the Aganorsa farms. The blend features a Nicaragua Corojo ’99 wrapper from Jalapa, an Esteli Corojo 2012 binder, and a filler comprised of 50% Esteli Criollo ’98, 40% Jalapa Corojo ’99, and 10% Condega Corojo ’99. The cigar comes in one size – 5 x 48. The cigars are packaged in 200-count cabinet boxes with a total of 250 cabinet boxes made.
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico

A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
getnews.info

Royal Tungsten eyes up international expansion under new Global Marketing head

With the recent appointment of former Morgan Stanley executive Jim Johnson as Global Marketing head, Royal Tungsten signaled the next phase of its global brand and expansion strategy. While regions of interest include countries as far reaching as Australia hong kong. Taiwan, Singapore and 160 other country, the top 100...
Apartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
Robb Report

Inside the Lush and Luxe Tuscan Resort That Ferragamo Built

Savory but sweet, bursting with ripe acidity and unmistakable freshness: Digging into the scarlet tomato topping my millefoglie, a primo piatto of daintily layered organic peppers, cucumber and greens from a nearby garden, there’s no mistaking where I am. Sitting next to me at Il Borro, the Tuscan resort I checked into earlier today, owner Salvatore Ferragamo echoes my sentiments: “In a world that moves a million miles per hour, to really stop and appreciate the freshness of vegetables like this is important.” Salvatore was 21 years old when his father, Ferruccio Ferragamo—the second generation of the eponymous luxury Italian fashion...
The Kitchn

The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?

Comments / 0

Community Policy