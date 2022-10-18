The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the first time in 2022-23 on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Chadron State in the first of two exhibition games this year. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be carried online on B1G Plus (subscription required). Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO