gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Roll to Sweep at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten) have swept...
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Host Chadron State in Exhibition Opener
The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the first time in 2022-23 on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Chadron State in the first of two exhibition games this year. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be carried online on B1G Plus (subscription required). Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Reach Midway Point of Big Ten Season at Illinois
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team continues its three-match road stretch when it takes on Illinois on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Huff Hall in Champaign. The Huskers are in the midst of playing three straight road matches and seven of nine overall away from home over a span of five weeks. Saturday's match will be televised on Big Ten Network and can be streamed on FoxSports.com.
gifamilyradio.com
UNK Football: Lopers Roll Winless Lincoln, 66-17
The Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff hopes alive while the Blue Tigers (0-8) lose...
gifamilyradio.com
UNK Volleyball: #6 Lopers Fall to #26 UCM in Five
UCM (15-8, 10-4) keeps its NCAA Tournament hopes alive and stops the Lopers (22-3, 12-3) five-match win streak. The Jens are 3-2 vs. UNK over the last two years with tonight’s match taking 2:37 thanks to several video challenges and long rallies. The Lopers are now in a tie...
gifamilyradio.com
2022 11-Man Playoff Brackets Set
(Lincoln, NE) - The 11-man playoff brackets are set for the 2022 post-season. Action will start next Friday, October 28th. The KRGI Sports Network will have coverage of Omaha North at Grand Island on 99.7 FM - Northwest at Elkhorn on 103.1 FM - Scotus at Aurora on 97.3 FM.
gifamilyradio.com
Markowski Named Leslie Award Candidate
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation's top center in NCAA Division I women's basketball. It is named after three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
