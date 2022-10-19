ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into...
TAMPA, FL
Houston Chronicle

Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk's slap shot from the right side momentarily froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and nicked...
DENVER, CO
Houston Chronicle

Bradley Beal delivers late, lifts Wizards past Bulls in home opener

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There was genuine optimism at Capital One Arena on Friday night, squeezed between fans in the few open seats in the lower bowl. A sizable, excitable crowd had come out to watch the Washington Wizards' 102-100 victory in their home opener against the Chicago Bulls, and they got their money's worth.
CHICAGO, IL

