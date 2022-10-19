ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Harper’s astonished reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s towering 488-foot HR was Phillies fans everywhere

By Mary Clarke
Kyle Schwarber just took this baseball to outer space and even Bryce Harper cannot believe it.

The NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres got underway on Tuesday between the last two remaining teams in the National League. The Phillies took a 1-0 lead on a Harper solo shot in the fourth to get things going, but Schwarber kicked things up a notch in the sixth.

On just the first pitch of the inning, Schwarber took Yu Darvish deep; 488 feet deep to be precise with this monster home run to double the Phillies lead. And what a home run it was, coming in as the longest hit ball at Petco Park too.

What a bomb! Harper’s mind-blown reaction is the icing on the cake, as every Phillies fan surely felt this way seeing Schwarber blast one into the night like that.

Us too, Harper, us too!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

