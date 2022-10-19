Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Los Angeles City Council Just Endorsed Global Plant-Based TreatyVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
myburbank.com
Miscues Prove Costly For Burbank Football In Loss To Muir
It wasn’t a problem for the Burbank High football team to move the ball up and down the field. Finishing drives and piling up points proved to be its bane. Burbank committed four turnovers and couldn’t convert on four red-zone opportunities en route to a 21-7 Pacific League road defeat against Muir on Thursday.
myburbank.com
Burbank Girls’ Tennis Completes Season Sweep Of Rival Burroughs
Looking to finish the regular season on a winning note, the Burbank High girls’ tennis team faced a familiar foe in cross-town rival Burroughs. Burbank turned to its doubles teams to pave the way, as it won eight sets to help register a 14-4 Pacific League win at Burroughs on Thursday.
myburbank.com
Burbank Boys Water Polo Knocks Off Burroughs 19-8
After reaching the CIF Southern Section Division VI title game last season, there was no sophomore jinx for the Burbank High boys’ water polo team which faced host Burroughs on Wednesday afternoon in a Pacific League showdown. Behind senior Zack Gezalyan’s match-best seven goals and six tallies by sophomore...
East LA Classic excitement grows ahead of game at LA Coliseum, Black Eyed Peas Halftime performance
East LA Classic rivals, Roosevelt and Garfield High, prepare fo the 87th annual football game. This year it's at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach
californiaglobe.com
Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass
A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Former Oxnard AYSO soccer coach sentenced to 155 years to life, plus 20 years for child molestation
OXNARD, Calif. – A former American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) coach in Oxnard was sentenced to 155 years to life plus 20 years for child molestation, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. “The defendant betrayed a position of trust to gain access to children,” said prosecutor...
The Home of the Late and Legendary LA Dodger Sportscaster Vin Scully Just Listed for $15 Million
Dubbed “Home Plate,” Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate certainly lives up to its name. The beloved Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster passed away just two months ago, and now one buyer will have the chance to scoop up his longtime Ashley Ridge abode for $15 million. Set on two acres, the Southern California compound includes grounds befitting an LA sports great. Think a full-size tennis court, swimming pool and a putting green. Unfortunately, there’s no baseball diamond, but you’ll be pleased to find a spacious 11,000-square-foot main house, plus a detached guesthouse. According to records, Scully paid $12.4 million for the Hidden Hills...
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
