School choice becoming a flashpoint in Nebraska legislative elections
Education is an issue almost every candidate in the metro is running on. Many mention strong public schools, safe schools and/or school choice.
KSNB Local4
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
1011now.com
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
klkntv.com
It’s deadline day for registering to vote by mail or online in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County election commissioner is reminding everyone that Friday is the last day for mail-in and online voter registration. Dave Shively says you can register online as long as you have a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state ID. You’ll have to do...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission signs off on rules for sports gambling in state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska takes a step toward allowing gambling on sports. The state's racing and gaming commission signed off Friday on the rules for sports betting in Nebraska. "What this means for Nebraska is we're connecting the dots based upon what the voters intention was," Nebraska Racing &...
News Channel Nebraska
Millionaire building a pipeline of New York students to…Nebraska?
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents. His dad Julius measured inseams in a factory that made men’s suits. His mom Helen – a beautician by trade – stayed home with their three boys on a suburban street filled with cookie cutter houses in Syracuse.
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming
Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers poised to land nation's No. 2 athlete Saturday
>>> UPDATE: Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) star Malachi Coleman is ready to make a decision. The nation's No. 2 athlete and consensus four-star prospect was recently announced as an All-American Bowl selection. On Saturday, Coleman ...
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Roll to Sweep at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten) have swept...
News Channel Nebraska
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
Migrating whooping cranes prompt temporary closure of Clay County wildlife area
A pair of migrating whooping cranes has prompted the temporary closure of Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, north of Fairfield, Nebraska.
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
