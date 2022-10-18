ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KSNB Local4

Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE

O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
News Channel Nebraska

Millionaire building a pipeline of New York students to…Nebraska?

Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents. His dad Julius measured inseams in a factory that made men’s suits. His mom Helen – a beautician by trade – stayed home with their three boys on a suburban street filled with cookie cutter houses in Syracuse.
klin.com

Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year

English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
mybighornbasin.com

Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming

Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
Nebraska Examiner

Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County

DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion

BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Roll to Sweep at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten) have swept...
News Channel Nebraska

'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
NORFOLK, NE

Community Policy