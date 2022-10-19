Michael Robinson absolutely ripped into former teammate Russell Wilson for being inauthentic ‘robot’

The Denver Broncos/Russell Wilson experiment couldn’t be going worse.

Now, one of Wilson’s former Seattle Seahawks teammates is joining the chorus of people who are being critical of how the quarterback is handling things at his new stop.

NFL Network commentator and former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson brought the heat during a segment on the Broncos, questioning Wilson’s authenticity as a team leader and even speculating if the locker room could turn on him if things keep going the way they are.

Robinson didn’t mince words about how disastrous things could get on Mile High after such a ballyhooed offseason for the Broncos when they acquired Wilson.

Robinson is the second of Wilson’s former teammates to be critical of the signal caller of late. Former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman threw shade toward a pick Wilson had in a game earlier this month.

It’s not nearly the first time Wilson has been accused of being inauthentic this season, with his “Let’s Ride” press conference catchphrase catching its fair share of ire. In fact, people were relieved Monday night when he didn’t say it after another loss.

While many people wondered if the Broncos were potential Super Bowl contenders, Denver is doing a great job of making people wonder if they’ll even make a push for the playoffs in a stout AFC.

In short, the Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett era couldn’t be off to a worse start. We’ll see if they can turn things around before it’s too late.