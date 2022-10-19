James Harden dressed like he got up 10 minutes before an 8 a.m. class and NBA fans roasted the fit

James Harden’s never been one to shy away from his own style. The 76ers’ star has developed a reputation for wearing many a unique fit throughout his career. The outfit he had on for NBA opening night as Philadelphia took on the Celtics (-138) might take the cake in Harden’s most quirky style choice yet.

You see, when Harden did his customary tunnel walk, he didn’t look like a professional basketball player. While wearing a purple sweater and loose-fitting pajama pants, it actually looked as if Harden woke up 10 minutes before he had to be in freshman calculus.

Hoo, buddy, was this a choice:

I mean, I get it. I’ve been in Harden’s shoes. It’s early Monday morning, and the last thing you want is to have a wall of numbers thrown in your face as you chug half a Red Bull and throw on a worn sweater and ripped moccasins.

But Harden’s a grown man in the NBA, not a teenager trying to stay awake at their small desk in class. The 76ers would lose to Boston 126-117, but Harden dropped 35 points, eight assists, and eight boards.

So, to each their own, I suppose!

NBA fans absolutely roasted Harden's pajamas fit before 76ers-Celtics