Carson leads D-B to hard-fought win over Oak Ridge
KINGSPORT — It rarely comes easy when Dobyns-Bennett and Oak Ridge meet on the football field. The Indians were at the Oak Ridge 5-yard line, going in for a three-score lead in the closing seconds of the first half when they fumbled the ball. The Wildcats then went down and kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18
CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
D-B, Oak Ridge renew storied football rivalry
Separated by two hours and 121 miles, one wouldn’t expect Oak Ridge to be one of Dobyns-Bennett’s biggest football rivals. But that’s the case in a series featuring many classic battles over the years. In fact, the series is tied 22-22 after D-B’s 14-10 victory last season.
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beats Crockett
JONESBOROUGH — Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival Friday night in the 52nd Musket Bowl.
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
The battle for the musket is at hand
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
No. 3 Vols insist they're focused on UT Martin
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s goalposts are in place and ready for kickoff Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The third-ranked Vols also insist they know the party is over and they are focused on what’s next. Even if that next challenge is UT Martin of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Skydiver taken to hospital after accident at Musket Bowl
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver was taken to the hospital Friday night following an accident before Friday’s Musket Bowl football game. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known late Friday.
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Turnout for the first days of early voting in Washington County
A total of 904 voters in Washington County cast an early ballot on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends on Nov. 3.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission investigating safety control loss at Nuclear Fuel Services earlier this month
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances that caused a loss of safety controls in a ventilation system at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin earlier this month. According to a press release from the NRC, on Oct. 1, NFS staff found a drain that was part...
Jonesborough Doll and Bear Show set for Saturday
JONESBOROUGH — This Saturday, the Jonesborough Visitors Center will host a Doll and Bear Show. From Madame Alexander to American Girl, the event boasts a wide variety of dolls, bears and related items for sale. “These kinds of shows are declining because they take a lot of time and...
