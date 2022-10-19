The 9 types of Girl Scout Cookies
A sweet traditionGirl Scout Cookies are one of the great treats when the sales season comes around, which officially runs from January to April. There are now nine different types of cookies for sale, with Raspberry Rally slated to join the 2023 batch. Let's take a look...
AdventurefulsBrownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.
Caramel Chocolate ChipGluten-free! Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt
Caramel deLitesCrisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes.
LemonadesSavory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with tangy lemon-flavored icing.
Peanut Butter SandwichCrunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.
Thin MintsCrisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.
Peanut Butter PattiesCrispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.
ShortbreadTraditional shortbread cookies baked in the shape of the iconic Girl Scout trefoil.
Toast-Yay!Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing.
