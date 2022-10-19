ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 9 types of Girl Scout Cookies

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago

A sweet tradition

Girl Scout Cookies are one of the great treats when the sales season comes around, which officially runs from January to April. There are now nine different types of cookies for sale, with Raspberry Rally slated to join the 2023 batch. Let's take a look...

Adventurefuls

Brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Gluten-free! Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt

Caramel deLites

Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes.

Lemonades

Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with tangy lemon-flavored icing.

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

Thin Mints

Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.

Peanut Butter Patties

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Shortbread

Traditional shortbread cookies baked in the shape of the iconic Girl Scout trefoil.

Toast-Yay!

Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing.

