ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 regionals

Mosinee 3, Marinette 0

MOSINEE - Mosinee defeated the Marines 25-18, 25-14, 26-24.

Mosinee was led by Maggie Woller and MaKayla Weisner with 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Alexis Jonas had 29 assists and 13 digs. Addison Vaughn had 12 digs for Mosinee which improved its record to 24-10.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 regionals

Marshfield 2, Wausau East 2

WAUSAU - The Tigers defeated the Lumberjacks 5-3 in a shootout in a regional semifinal game.

Matt Uphoff and Michele Pifferie scored goals for Marshfield, with Maahir Patel getting an assist.

Kaedyn Kelly and Donovan Young scored for Wausau East. Erek Ross and Noah Rhea had assists for the Lumberjacks.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Level-1 high school football playoff preview

NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
MANAWA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foot Locker to close distribution center in central Wisconsin, 200+ employees affected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A distribution facility in Wausau will be closing its doors in 2023 and laying off over 200 employees. According to a letter from Foot Locker sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is ‘phasing out’ distribution operations at its Wausau facility. The facility will be closed on or about April 30, 2023.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Crooked Queen

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022

Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WAUSAU, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WLNS

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

752
Followers
369
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy