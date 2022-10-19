Read full article on original website
$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees
PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
Kellogg Community College celebrates new sculptures added to outdoor exhibition
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A celebration was held at Kellogg Community College Friday for the installations of nine new sculptures to the institution's outdoor sculpture exhibition. The sculptures were installed over the summer on the North Avenue campus as part of the exhibition, which runs through June 2024, according...
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
Effort to restore State Theatre in Benton Harbor begins
Benton Harbor, Mich. — There's an effort to restore an historic building in the heart of downtown Benton Harbor. However, there's a whole generation that's only known this place as an empty building. The state of the theatre doesn’t capture the inspiration it brought decades ago. It’s been...
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
New senior living facility coming to Portage by 2025
More housing is coming to the city of Portage. It'll be geared toward senior tenants.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cardboard recycling plant could be the source of a liquid waste leak in the Kalamazoo River Thursday morning. Between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of waste spilled into the river via a storm drain on Pitcher Street, according to the City of Kalamazoo. It is believed...
Transfer agreements set Kellogg Community College students up for long-term success
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students across west Michigan now have a new path to a bachelors degree or higher. Kellogg Community College announced a new partnership with 10 different 4-year colleges and universities in the state Tuesday. Original story: New deals signed to help Kellogg Community College graduates finish...
Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township
With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
Michigan River Contaminated with 2000 Gallons of Liquid Waste from Packaging Plant
Kalamazoo, the Michigan river, took in 2000 gallons of leaked liquid waste that came from the nearby packaging plant. According to city officials, the recent liquid waste spill in the Kalamazoo River was caused by the Graphic Packaging International plant. Around 6:30 AM, city officials were informed of the spill....
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
