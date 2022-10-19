ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees

PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Effort to restore State Theatre in Benton Harbor begins

Benton Harbor, Mich. — There's an effort to restore an historic building in the heart of downtown Benton Harbor. However, there's a whole generation that's only known this place as an empty building. The state of the theatre doesn’t capture the inspiration it brought decades ago. It’s been...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cardboard recycling plant could be the source of a liquid waste leak in the Kalamazoo River Thursday morning. Between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of waste spilled into the river via a storm drain on Pitcher Street, according to the City of Kalamazoo. It is believed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMTCw

Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township

With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

