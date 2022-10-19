Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBIR
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
"Our population swells by 18,000 every day from people who drive here to work. Over half of our workforce doesn't live in Hamblen County," said Mayor Chesney.
Oak Ridge breaks ground on new water treatment plant, replacing facility from 1943
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge may soon have a new water treatment facility, helping them keep up with the city's growing demands and replacing a plant from 1943. On Wednesday, they broke ground on the site of the new facility. The new ultrafiltration membrane drink water treatment plant will cost around $78.3 million and will be able to treat up to 12 million gallons of water per day. It will also be able to meet water demands from the Department of Energy, helping keep research and manufacturing facilities running in the area.
Knoxville organization hosts public meeting about $80-million downtown stadium
Project leaders are planning to start construction in February.
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
10Explores: Point Lookout Trail at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — East Tennessee is filled with trails, drives, waterways and vistas for every kind of outdoor adventurer in and out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Hamblen County has Panther Creek State Park, a popular spot for camping with over 30 miles of hiking trails, 15...
WBIR
Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge
The bridge will be dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. Knauss was a Gibbs High School graduate.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Sevier County EMA not issuing burn permits on Friday
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Burn permits will not be issued in Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a tweet from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. The agency said the decision was due to "current and expected conditions" and an advisory from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
Old City's Pretentious Beer Co. nominated for best new brewery in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pretentious Beer Co., a brewery located in Old City, is getting national attention after East Tennesseans nominated the shop in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the best new brewery in the country. Pretentious is both a glass and beer brewing company. It first started...
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release. Zoo Knoxville...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe placed under hospice care
At 19 years old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S., according to a release from the zoo. Last year, he began exhibiting signs of pain with movement.
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
WBIR
'We didn't need a hand-out, we needed a hand-up' | Homeless outreach efforts get people into housing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A story has come full circle. Two men who experienced homelessness in 2021 are now in homes thanks to the help of the Community Action Committee, Cokesbury Church's Fig Tree space, and Scott Lappas. 10News interviewed Richard Ellenburg and Terry Johnson in Dec. 2021. At the...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
KPD climate assessment report shows growth needed in promotion process, technology, diversity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it received the final report from its climate assessment conducted by 21CP Solutions, which highlighted numerous areas where the department is excelling and several areas where there is room for growth. Prior to being sworn in, Chief Paul Noel contracted with...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1