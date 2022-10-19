OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge may soon have a new water treatment facility, helping them keep up with the city's growing demands and replacing a plant from 1943. On Wednesday, they broke ground on the site of the new facility. The new ultrafiltration membrane drink water treatment plant will cost around $78.3 million and will be able to treat up to 12 million gallons of water per day. It will also be able to meet water demands from the Department of Energy, helping keep research and manufacturing facilities running in the area.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO