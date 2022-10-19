ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge breaks ground on new water treatment plant, replacing facility from 1943

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge may soon have a new water treatment facility, helping them keep up with the city's growing demands and replacing a plant from 1943. On Wednesday, they broke ground on the site of the new facility. The new ultrafiltration membrane drink water treatment plant will cost around $78.3 million and will be able to treat up to 12 million gallons of water per day. It will also be able to meet water demands from the Department of Energy, helping keep research and manufacturing facilities running in the area.
WBIR

Sevier County EMA not issuing burn permits on Friday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Burn permits will not be issued in Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a tweet from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. The agency said the decision was due to "current and expected conditions" and an advisory from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
WBIR

Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
