The annual Volleybowl between the Casper schools always has plenty of emotion and enthusiasm from the players and the fans alike. Natrona played host to Kelly Walsh on Tuesday night with NC prevailing in 3 sets 25-13, 25-19, and 25-21. It was the first loss of the season for the #1 ranked Trojans who are 27-1 and the Fillies made a big-time statement in the match to improve to 18-8 on the year. NC also beat KW in volleyball for the first time in 16 tries and won the Volleybowl for the first time since 2017.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO