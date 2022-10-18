What's on the menu at Sweet Rose Cafe?

Good morning, readers! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories.

Up until 2019, Fall River — an area saturated with Portuguese fare and endless offerings for meat-lovers — had few places to turn for people in search of healthy, meatless options. That is until Lisa Normandin, who saw an appetite locally for plant-based cuisine, opened the city's first all-vegan eatery, Sweet Rose Cafe. Since then it has taken off. In fact, it recently earned a spot on Yelp's "Best 100 Places to Eat in New England," no small feat for a small cafe in the Spindle City, not typically a vegan-friendly destination like Boston or Providence. Get a taste of their success here.

The MIAA released its latest tournament football power rankings on Tuesday. The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field. Here's a look at the latest power rankings.

B.M.C. Durfee High School’s student-run preschool has expanded to offer full-time care, a first for the program that gives students real-world experience as preschool teachers. Get a look at the program and the people who run it right here.

