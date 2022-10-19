Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: ten, seventeen) (one, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offer caps ‘hectic’ recruiting period for Gretna’s Mason Goldman
Mason Goldman did everything right during his junior season. Goldman hit the gym, helped lead Gretna to a Class A state championship and worked hard to get his film — and his name — out to coaches on the recruiting trail. Even after earning first-team Super-State honors as...
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost’s amended contract prevented Nebraska from firing him over NCAA violations
LINCOLN — Scott Frost had to win six games in 2022 to get a contract extension and his $5 million original salary back. That much, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts divulged Tuesday night about the metrics Frost and Alberts agreed to last November, when Alberts chose to retain Frost for another season while reducing his salary to $4 million.
North Platte Telegraph
After losing his parents, Anthony Grant is working toward his football dreams for his family
The tombstones were the spectators. Long before Anthony Grant was a college running back, he was a kid looking for a little green space. Somewhere to run around and play with a crowd of siblings and friends. Grant didn’t have to go far. From his house on a quiet cul-de-sac...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': What does Nebraska need to do to develop O-line talent?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions. I attempt to answer them. It doesn’t just have to be football, though that’s what it ended up being this week. Volleyball questions are welcomed too, as are hoops questions now that basketball season is upon us.
North Platte Telegraph
Rosy years for state tax receipts can’t last, warn two OpenSky analysts
Nebraska state government’s run of extraordinarily large revenue windfalls likely will run out in two to three years, two leaders of Lincoln’s OpenSky Policy Institute warned Wednesday. When that happens, the state’s newly enacted income tax cuts — Nebraska’s largest in history — will make both state services...
North Platte Telegraph
Mich. governor hopefuls take questions in Detroit
The race for Michigan governor stopped in Detroit on Friday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic incumbent, and her Republican opponent, Tudor Dixon, answered questions during a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club. The candidates did not appear on stage together, however. Whitmer went first and Dixon second, the result of a pre-event coin flip. The moderator asked both Whitmer and Dixon the same questions, and they had the same amount of time to answer them.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Vote for a winning team
If Nebraskans really want a winning football team again, we will vote carefully for regents and other state VIPs. Every football fan in the country knew Tom Osborne was unbigoted and fair. Now many top Nebraska government folks need some common sense and pragmatism in public comments to help in recruiting top talent.
North Platte Telegraph
102122-npt-opn-letters-merged
Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!. He grew up on a family farm and continues to...
North Platte Telegraph
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College volleyball drops match to Central
North Platte Community College Volleyball was swept Wednesday in Columbus by Region rival Central. The Knights fell by the game scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-13. “We had some changes tonight and didn’t adjust as well as I would have liked,” NPCC Head Coach Alexa McCall said via a NPCC press release. “We have some things to figure out, and we have time to do that before next week. We just have to put in the work.”
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: How Mickey Joseph fits into Trev Alberts search- even if he's not the head coach
On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel and Sam McKewon discuss how big a priority is it to keep Mickey Joseph if he is not the next head coach. They also ponder if a coach would rather stay in a future one bid big 12 conference or try to win their way to the top 2 of a multi-bid Big Ten. They also compare the talent of Nebraska roster to Creighton.
North Platte Telegraph
Fourth-seeded Sandhills Valley rallies from early deficit, loses on late score
STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley got off to a slow start on Thursday afternoon and suffered multiple turnovers and missed opportunities during its prep football postseason opener. But Mavericks coach Luke Connell said it was more than miscues that cost his team in a Class D1 first-round playoff matchup against...
North Platte Telegraph
Latino vote could decide tight Nevada Senate race
Next month's midterm election in Nevada could decide control of the Senate...and that state's race could be decided by the Latino vote. The Latino population in Nevada has grown significantly over recent years and now makes up almost 30 percent of the Silver State. Once solidly Democrat, many Latinos in Nevada have shifted towards the Republican party. Dan Lee, political science professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, estimates about one-third of Latinos in the state will likely vote for Republicans in the midterm. That stands to benefit former state attorney general, Republican Adam Laxalt, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, the first and only Latina US Senator. Unlike some voting blocs which tend to vote similarly, Lee says the Latino vote in Nevada is not monolithic. "Democrats can't take them for granted," Lee said. "Latinos care about a lot of issues. They care more than just about the ethnicity of their representative or more about just immigration." On a recent day of campaigning in Las Vegas, both candidates held events to get out the Latino vote out in their favor. Cortez Masto met with Latino small business owners at a coffee shop while Laxalt spoke with parents about school choice at a Latino church. Recent polling shows the Nevada Senate race as a toss-up.
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's knocks off Elkhorn Valley in first round of playoffs
Will Moats scored three touchdowns while combining for 66 yards of offense, and Brecken Erickson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Elkhorn Valley 56-24 in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs on Thursday. “I think...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Stevens puts kids, educators first
For 40 years, Robin Stevens, incumbent candidate for the State Board of Education, has served students and educators as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. In all of those years and in those many positions, he has operated on the single principle of putting kids first in everything he does.
