Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It was announced Wednesday that BMW will be investing over a billion dollars in an effort to expand it’s manufacturing capacity and footprint here in South Carolina. Tthe car manufacturer will expand it’s plant in Spartanburg with a one-point-seven billion dollar investment to start producing electric vehicles and an additional 700-million to build an electric-battery plant in woodruff.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO