Next month's midterm election in Nevada could decide control of the Senate...and that state's race could be decided by the Latino vote. The Latino population in Nevada has grown significantly over recent years and now makes up almost 30 percent of the Silver State. Once solidly Democrat, many Latinos in Nevada have shifted towards the Republican party. Dan Lee, political science professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, estimates about one-third of Latinos in the state will likely vote for Republicans in the midterm. That stands to benefit former state attorney general, Republican Adam Laxalt, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, the first and only Latina US Senator. Unlike some voting blocs which tend to vote similarly, Lee says the Latino vote in Nevada is not monolithic. "Democrats can't take them for granted," Lee said. "Latinos care about a lot of issues. They care more than just about the ethnicity of their representative or more about just immigration." On a recent day of campaigning in Las Vegas, both candidates held events to get out the Latino vote out in their favor. Cortez Masto met with Latino small business owners at a coffee shop while Laxalt spoke with parents about school choice at a Latino church. Recent polling shows the Nevada Senate race as a toss-up.

NEVADA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO