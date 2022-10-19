Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Before reacting to the Coker twins controversy, get to know who they were
I am the niece of Jason and Eric Coker and I am also currently a college student. Like those who have commented about the controversy involving Jason and Eric, I never actually had the chance to meet my uncles. Since I never met them, I am not writing to attest to their character or talk about the type of people they truly were, but instead try to convey my feelings of how this unfortunate event has been painful for our family as well.
Daily Orange
Remembrance Scholars creatively honor Pan Am 103 victims at Celebration of Life
In her poem, “A One-Time Deal,” Sasha Temerte explored the fragility of life. By examining the stages that she and those now honored during Remembrance Week had grown through — grade school, college, early adulthood — as well as the deep reflection she experiences now, Temerte recognized the power that small moments have on the overarching meaning of what it is to live.
