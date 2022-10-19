I am the niece of Jason and Eric Coker and I am also currently a college student. Like those who have commented about the controversy involving Jason and Eric, I never actually had the chance to meet my uncles. Since I never met them, I am not writing to attest to their character or talk about the type of people they truly were, but instead try to convey my feelings of how this unfortunate event has been painful for our family as well.

2 DAYS AGO