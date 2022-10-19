ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, MI

recordpatriot.com

House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
BEAR LAKE, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

A change of course on Traverse City's FishPass project

The FishPass project on the Boardman-Ottaway River is now set to move forward. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court ruling on Thursday which had stalled the project for over a year. The project would replace Traverse City's Union Street dam with a first-of-its kind structure that would...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?

Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Anita Hahn comes to the community after serving in Midland and Traverse City. Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church has a new pastor, Anita Hahn, who started her tenure on October 1. Hahn said it’s been a positive experience so far coming to the community and moving into the new role....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Area Schools Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement for Patriot Game Friday Night

The stands of Thirlby Field will be filled come Friday night as the TC West Titans take on the TC Central Trojans for the 11th annual patriot game. “On average, we see about 10,000 individuals and hopefully the weather will improve as we’ve seen over the last couple of days and hopefully it will be a little bit warmer and we’ll see those numbers again,” Ginger Smith, Executive Direcotr of Marketing and Communications for Traverse City Area Public Schools, said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
EAST JORDAN, MI

