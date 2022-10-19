Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
interlochenpublicradio.org
A change of course on Traverse City's FishPass project
The FishPass project on the Boardman-Ottaway River is now set to move forward. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court ruling on Thursday which had stalled the project for over a year. The project would replace Traverse City's Union Street dam with a first-of-its kind structure that would...
Peek Inside One of Michael Moore’s Michigan Homes, Sold for $4.3M
For someone who speaks out against capitalism, Michael Moore certainly has enjoyed a taste of the good life here in Michigan. Take a look inside his former home on Torch Lake which recently sold for just over $4.3 million. This sprawling home sits on almost four acres of land right...
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
traverseticker.com
Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?
Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
Traverse City Asylum Re-visited: Haunted, Crumbling…with Shops & Dining
Some things have changed in the old Traverse City Asylum...and some things haven't. 1883: Construction begins. Main structure is almost a quarter mile long. 1890s: Separate cottages were constructed out of population necessity. 1963: Original grand entrance demolished; new, boring flat one replaced it. When the asylum was built, psychiatric...
Crawford County Avalanche
Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
Anita Hahn comes to the community after serving in Midland and Traverse City. Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church has a new pastor, Anita Hahn, who started her tenure on October 1. Hahn said it’s been a positive experience so far coming to the community and moving into the new role....
Traverse City Area Schools Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement for Patriot Game Friday Night
The stands of Thirlby Field will be filled come Friday night as the TC West Titans take on the TC Central Trojans for the 11th annual patriot game. “On average, we see about 10,000 individuals and hopefully the weather will improve as we’ve seen over the last couple of days and hopefully it will be a little bit warmer and we’ll see those numbers again,” Ginger Smith, Executive Direcotr of Marketing and Communications for Traverse City Area Public Schools, said.
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
Power Outage Causes Grand Traverse School to Close
Grand Traverse Academy was closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The building got power back just before noon Tuesday. But they weren’t the only place without power in Grand Traverse County. Outages popped up across the county thanks to high winds. Several power lines were down and some...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners
Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
Up North Voice
State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
Man arrested after taking Traverse City ambulance on a joyride
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - First responders see their fair share of unusual occurrences while on the job. But members of the Traverse City Fire Department were in for a bit of a shock when someone decided to take the department’s ambulance for a joy ride. According to 9 &...
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
