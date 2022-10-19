ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Dawg'un
3d ago

The safety act is anything but. The same as calling yourself Antifa. Anything to hide the Truth. Not all horse thieves are Democrats, but all Democrats are.

WQAD

'It's important to vote because it's our right' | Early voting for the midterms opens in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Early voting for midterms has begun in Scott County, and many people are taking advantage to go to the polls and cast their votes before Election Day. The county is expecting a 50% voter turnout for the midterm election; half of which is expected to be done in early or absentee voting. That figure is expected to reach around 33,000 votes cast before November 8th.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
ourquadcities.com

Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies

Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Woman convicted of insurance fraud

A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident

UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
MORRISON, IL
97X

Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business

Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
PERU, IL
