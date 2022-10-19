Read full article on original website
Dawg'un
3d ago
The safety act is anything but. The same as calling yourself Antifa. Anything to hide the Truth. Not all horse thieves are Democrats, but all Democrats are.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Columbus Junction child care center could face closure without funding, community support
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A 20-year-old child care center in Columbus Junction could be facing closure without more funding and community support. Columbus Community Childcare Center has around 30 kids enrolled currently but is licensed to handle 101. Directors believe it to be the only licensed child care center in Columbus Junction.
'It's important to vote because it's our right' | Early voting for the midterms opens in Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Early voting for midterms has begun in Scott County, and many people are taking advantage to go to the polls and cast their votes before Election Day. The county is expecting a 50% voter turnout for the midterm election; half of which is expected to be done in early or absentee voting. That figure is expected to reach around 33,000 votes cast before November 8th.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
ourquadcities.com
Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies
Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
Nonprofit ambulance service provider in Scott County asks to become government entity
DAVENPORT, Iowa — MEDIC EMS, the nonprofit ambulance service serving Scott County, is requesting to become a government entity. The Scott County Board of Supervisors would declare emergency medical transportation an "essential county service" and make a new county-operated ambulance service. It would essentially merge with MEDIC and be funded in part by taxes.
East Moline approves license plate reader cameras for safety, investigations
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline approved a two-year, $60,000 dollar contract with Flock Safety, a company that creates license plate reader cameras. The approval came during a city council meeting on the night of Monday, Oct. 17. "They've been presented to the council over the past month or...
Woman convicted of insurance fraud
A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Teen in custody for allegedly vandalizing Columbus Community High School
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Classes were canceled at Columbus Community High School on Monday, Oct. 17 after extensive damage to the building was discovered, according to school officials. Damage was found in six classrooms and three other common/office areas, which included broken windows, trophy cases, cables and items scattered...
2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
Scott County breaks ground on Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County broke ground for its Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, Oct. 17. Formerly known as the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, the facility has been in development since 2018. The modern building will have 36 beds with four extra beds for overflow. The...
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
WQAD
