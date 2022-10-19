ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC sits atop the ACC preseason standings

In an offseason when the UNC basketball program had been anointed as the preseason favorites to win the ACC and the National Championship, it all became official over the last week with preseason AP and ACC polls. After being selected as the No. 1 overall team in the preseason AP Top 25, the Tar Heels were also pinned as the No. 1 team in the ACC in its official preseason standings. The Tar Heels earned 90 votes for first place. Others to receive first place votes were Virginia (6), Duke (2), Miami (2) and Virginia Tech (1). This if the first time since...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Next Level: Behind the Preseason for UNC & ACC Basketball

Inside Carolina is excited to announce a new weekly show: Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley. While IC’s podcast platform will remain your go-to for in-depth commentary and banter, this new 30-minute YouTube show is designed for your questions and interests with a quick hitting approach to provide researched takes. Next Level will also occasionally include segments with special guests that provide outside expertise.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy