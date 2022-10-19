Read full article on original website
Boston 111, Miami 104
BOSTON (111) Brown 12-18 2-2 28, Tatum 10-22 7-7 29, Horford 3-5 0-0 9, Smart 4-9 0-0 8, White 2-5 4-4 10, Hauser 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 41-79 15-15 111.
Memphis 129, Houston 122
MEMPHIS (129) Aldama 3-11 2-4 8, Bane 3-16 5-5 14, Adams 3-4 0-2 6, Konchar 7-11 0-0 17, Morant 17-26 10-13 49, Clarke 1-2 2-4 4, LaRavia 4-7 1-1 12, Roddy 3-6 0-0 8, Tillman 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-13 0-0 11. Totals 45-98 20-29 129.
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
ORLANDO (98) Banchero 6-18 7-8 20, F.Wagner 4-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 4-13 6-7 14, Ross 4-8 2-2 11, Suggs 1-5 1-3 3, Okeke 1-2 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 1-1 5, Bamba 2-6 2-2 7, Anthony 8-12 5-7 25, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 24-30 98.
N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105
TORONTO (105) Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-21 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 12-18 105.
New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112
NEW ORLEANS (124) Ingram 8-16 11-11 28, Williamson 7-19 2-4 16, Valanciunas 8-11 13-14 30, H.Jones 2-3 3-3 7, McCollum 9-17 1-1 21, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Alvarado 2-4 1-2 6, Graham 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 42-89 32-37 124.
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
SAN ANTONIO (137) K.Johnson 8-15 3-4 23, Sochan 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-6 13-21 21, Jones 6-12 5-6 18, Vassell 7-15 5-6 23, Bates-Diop 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 5-8 0-0 11, Primo 1-2 1-2 3, Richardson 8-13 5-5 27. Totals 44-81 32-44 137.
Denver 128, Golden State 123
DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.
This Date in Baseball-Sutcliffe selected as NL Cy Young
1910 — Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs won his third game of the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 as the Athletics took the championship in five games. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the A’s attack.
Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
Utah 132, Minnesota 126
UTAH (132) Markkanen 10-23 2-2 24, Olynyk 8-14 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 2-5 0-2 4, Clarkson 10-17 2-2 29, Conley 4-15 1-2 12, Gay 1-4 0-2 2, Kessler 2-3 2-3 6, Beasley 6-16 0-0 15, Horton-Tucker 4-8 0-0 8, Sexton 2-6 7-8 11. Totals 49-111 14-21 132.
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason
NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
Sixers Aren’t Taking Rebuilding Spurs Lightly on Saturday
Facing a rebuilding team won't cause the Sixers to cruise through their Saturday night matchup.
Wichita Thunder open season Saturday night at INTRUST Arena
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 31st season of Wichita hockey kicks off tonight against Allen. For the first time in five seasons, the Wichita Thunder changed affiliations over the summer. The team has partnered with the San Jose Sharks for the 2022-2023 season. Wichita will play Allen four times in the next five games. Last […]
Hopkins produces in return, which bodes well for Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The return of DeAndre Hopkins was obviously a boost for the Arizona Cardinals. The two interceptions returned for touchdowns were even more important.
