ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Boston 111, Miami 104

BOSTON (111) Brown 12-18 2-2 28, Tatum 10-22 7-7 29, Horford 3-5 0-0 9, Smart 4-9 0-0 8, White 2-5 4-4 10, Hauser 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 41-79 15-15 111.
WVNews

Memphis 129, Houston 122

MEMPHIS (129) Aldama 3-11 2-4 8, Bane 3-16 5-5 14, Adams 3-4 0-2 6, Konchar 7-11 0-0 17, Morant 17-26 10-13 49, Clarke 1-2 2-4 4, LaRavia 4-7 1-1 12, Roddy 3-6 0-0 8, Tillman 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-13 0-0 11. Totals 45-98 20-29 129.
WVNews

Portland 113, Phoenix 111

PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
WVNews

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98

ORLANDO (98) Banchero 6-18 7-8 20, F.Wagner 4-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 4-13 6-7 14, Ross 4-8 2-2 11, Suggs 1-5 1-3 3, Okeke 1-2 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 1-1 5, Bamba 2-6 2-2 7, Anthony 8-12 5-7 25, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 24-30 98.
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
WVNews

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

TORONTO (105) Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-21 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 12-18 105.
WVNews

New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112

NEW ORLEANS (124) Ingram 8-16 11-11 28, Williamson 7-19 2-4 16, Valanciunas 8-11 13-14 30, H.Jones 2-3 3-3 7, McCollum 9-17 1-1 21, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Alvarado 2-4 1-2 6, Graham 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 42-89 32-37 124.
WVNews

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

SAN ANTONIO (137) K.Johnson 8-15 3-4 23, Sochan 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-6 13-21 21, Jones 6-12 5-6 18, Vassell 7-15 5-6 23, Bates-Diop 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 5-8 0-0 11, Primo 1-2 1-2 3, Richardson 8-13 5-5 27. Totals 44-81 32-44 137.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Denver 128, Golden State 123

DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.
WVNews

This Date in Baseball-Sutcliffe selected as NL Cy Young

1910 — Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs won his third game of the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 as the Athletics took the championship in five games. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the A’s attack.
WVNews

Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNews

Utah 132, Minnesota 126

UTAH (132) Markkanen 10-23 2-2 24, Olynyk 8-14 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 2-5 0-2 4, Clarkson 10-17 2-2 29, Conley 4-15 1-2 12, Gay 1-4 0-2 2, Kessler 2-3 2-3 6, Beasley 6-16 0-0 15, Horton-Tucker 4-8 0-0 8, Sexton 2-6 7-8 11. Totals 49-111 14-21 132.
UTAH STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WVNews

Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSN News

Wichita Thunder open season Saturday night at INTRUST Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 31st season of Wichita hockey kicks off tonight against Allen. For the first time in five seasons, the Wichita Thunder changed affiliations over the summer. The team has partnered with the San Jose Sharks for the 2022-2023 season. Wichita will play Allen four times in the next five games. Last […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy