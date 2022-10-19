KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO