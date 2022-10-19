ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

WVNews

Carder's four touchdowns lead Lewis past PB, 35-28

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rode a workhorse performance from Brayden Carder and a dominant second-half defensive effort from Maddox Gillespie to erase an eight-point Philip Barbour halftime lead and pick up a 35-28 victory Friday night in Philippi. Both teams saw their promising opening drives fizzle...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

George leads Eagles to upset Point Pleasant, 19-16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nick George passed for three touchdowns in the first half as Robert C. Byrd built a 13-point halftime lead before holding on for a 19-16 win over Class AA No. 14 Point Pleasant on Homecoming Friday night at Eagles Stadium. George completed 20 of...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

BHS 10 PHS 20.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown opens floodgates against John Marshall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After Morgantown and John Marshall were tied at seven with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter, the Mohigans rattled off 40 unanswered points as they defeated the Monarchs, 47-7, on homecoming night at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Morgantown’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022

West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For the Record

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

County commission funds radio equipment and a generator

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FBI Teen Academy offers great program to youth

Since it became part of the North Central West Virginia landscape about 30 years ago, the FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Service center located in Clarksburg has been a tremendous addition in many ways. With about 3,000 employees, the facility is a huge economic boost to the region, supplying great-paying jobs...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• West Virginia Caring invites the community to attend the 21st annual Valley District Health Fair 7-11 a.m. at the Reedsville Fire Department. Sponsored by West Virginia Caring, Masontown United Methodist Church and the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Kim or Misty at West Virginia Caring at 304-864-0884 or toll free at 1-800-350-1161.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Local Emergency Planning Commission hears about EMS fee, plane crash

KINGWOOD — The possibility of the County Commission implementing an EMS fee was discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Preston County Emergency Planning Committee. “Each household would receive an annual EMS fee” if the commission implements it, LEPC Chairman and County Commissioner Dave Price said. “We’re looking to see what other counties have on their ordinances.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Grand jury indictments include embezzlement, drug charges

KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no new murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

