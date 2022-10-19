Read full article on original website
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
Discussion about the possibility of the NFL removing Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington team has increased. Here's how that process would go.
A stunning bombshell interview at the team owner’s meetings in New York on Tuesday could bring about a change in ownership of the Washington Commanders, but it is not imminent. However, the process seems to be pointing in that direction. First and foremost, a sale of the Washington Commanders...
While renewed calls for the NFL to oust Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder surfaced this week, the same obstacle remains: 24 owners would have to vote to remove Snyder, a move that has never happened in the league’s 102-year history, and one that would likely spawn antitrust litigation. The prospective ouster of Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and negligently supervising Commanders executives, has been a recurring topic in recent years. It drew new headlines on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said, “I believe there is merit to removing...
Jerry Jones clarified his stance on commissioner Roger Goodell after voting against opening negotiations for a contract extension. Speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Friday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys owner endorsed Goodell and commended his performance. "Let me be real clear, I'm a real supporter of...
