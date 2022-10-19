ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

SAN ANTONIO (137) K.Johnson 8-15 3-4 23, Sochan 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-6 13-21 21, Jones 6-12 5-6 18, Vassell 7-15 5-6 23, Bates-Diop 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 5-8 0-0 11, Primo 1-2 1-2 3, Richardson 8-13 5-5 27. Totals 44-81 32-44 137.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Washington 102, Chicago 100

CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

TORONTO (105) Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-21 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 12-18 105.
WVNews

Portland 113, Phoenix 111

PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
WVNews

Denver 128, Golden State 123

DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.

Comments / 0

Community Policy