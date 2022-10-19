Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts

Matthew Stafford reveals what team he thought he was being traded to prior to the Rams trade.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push.

Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.

The result? Stafford and the Rams made a Super Bowl run, ultimately hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

However, according to Stafford, his trade to the Rams was not what he anticipated would happen. In his recent appearance on Jalen Ramsey's "Straight Off the Press" podcast , he revealed the team he thought he was going to be traded to initially.

"Did I think I was going to go to the Los Angeles Rams? That was the last team I would have ever thought I was going to," Stafford said. "I thought I was going to be across the bay in San Fran."

There is no way to know what that trade package would have looked like for the Lions, but it could have revolved around San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a plethora of picks.

However, the cache of weapons the 49ers have definitely rivaled what he has with the Rams.

Running back Raheem Mostert, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk with tight end George Kittle would be lethal for Stafford to work with. That, paired with the 49ers' defense, likely would have made them the clear-cut Super Bowl favorites.

Instead, he wound up in Los Angeles, donning blue and gold as he won the first Super Bowl of his career.

