Suspect Wounded in Southcrest-Area Police Shooting

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
First responders at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Southcrest. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect was wounded late Tuesday afternoon when at least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street, just south of Logan Avenue and west of Interstate 805, according to the SDPD.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries was not immediately clear. No officers were wounded in the encounter, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

Police did not immediately provide details on what led to the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

