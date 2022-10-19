Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Hypebae
TOTEME Introduces New Bag Line T-Lock for Its On-The-Go Muse
Stockholm-based label TOTEME has introduced a new bag line for Fall/Winter 2022. Dubbed T-Lock, the range comprises two everyday silhouettes created for the on-the-go TOTEME muse. The “T-Lock Top Handle” and “T-Lock Clutch” — both available in black and tan grain hues — stay true to TOTEME’s signature curved lines...
Hypebae
Nike Teases "Animal Instinct" Collection Led by a Pink-Soled Air Force 1
Nike adds to its lineage of animal print models with a four-part “Animal Instinct” collection. An Air Force 1 Mid, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo and Blazer Mid make up the collection, all of which sport mixed animal prints and thematic special edition tongue branding. The Air...
Hypebae
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Hypebae
SAYE Drops Sneakers Made From Apple Waste
Barcelona-based sneaker brand SAYE is taking sustainability one step further with the release of its Modelo ‘89 Vegan sneakers created from discarded apples. Collaborating with Japanese artist Yosuke Amemiya, the crisp white sneakers bold pop of color is derived from apple waste, resulting in a beautiful red accent. The...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Hypebae
Jewelry Brand Loveness Lee Goes Back to School With Alphabet Earrings
Independent jewelry brand Loveness Lee has just revealed its newest creation — The Alphabet Stud Earrings, presenting a unisex accessory inspired by the 26 English letters. Sustainably handcrafted in London from certified recycled sterling silver and locally sourced materials, the unique single letter studs arrive in the brand’s trademark textural design, reimagining the otherwise elementary shapes into wearable works of art. Mirroring bite-sized sculptures, the Alphabet Earrings appear in gold or silver. Sold separately and available in custom pairs, the latest launch allows wearers to create their own one-of-a-kind jewelry arrangement.
Hypebae
Horse Sneakers Are Here and They're Adorable
Meet Horse Kicks, a new brand of sneakers for horses created by Lexington, Kentucky-based designer Marcus Floyd. Floyd uses techniques learned from The Shoe Surgeon‘s customization workshop, SRGN Academy, to craft the footwear, finding inspiration from some of the most beloved sneaker silhouettes. The Horse Kicks Fall 2022 collection...
Hypebae
Supreme x Vans Are Dropping Swarovski-Encrusted Old Skools
Following up on their Skate Grosso Mid collaboration this summer, Supreme and Vans have reunited once again, reworking the Old Skool with crystal details throughout. The OG silhouette is offered in four colorways — purple, red, brown and black. Each pair, constructed with a premium suede and canvas upper, features Vans’ recognizable checkerboard detailing highlighted with colored Swarovski crystals. Supreme’s branding is found at the heel, while a touch of contrast is added with the brand’s Jazz Stripes on the sides. The design is complete with the shoe’s signature vulcanized waffle outsole.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Unveils Tabi Toe-Inspired Shopping Bag
Haute couture label Maison Margiela has unveiled a new staple, dubbed the “Tabi Toe Shopping Bag.” The Parisian imprint takes its beloved Japanese-inspired Tabi boot into an updated accessories range by tossing the silhouette onto a large-size tote shape. The news comes shortly after the label reimagined John Galliano’s debut handbag collection into a mini baby size.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Gets a Panda Colorway
Thanks to numerous restocks and barely altered reincarnations, the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” has become a point of contention in the sneaker community. While many find frustration with the colorway’s oversaturation, the people have spoken — the crisp black and white makeup is here to stay.
Hypebae
Casablanca's FW22 Eyewear Collection Was Handcrafted in Japan
Casablanca‘s Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection has landed, and there’s a lot to be impressed by. Marking the brand’s first full range of sunglasses, this season’s offering seeks to pay tribute to the brand’s signature maximalism, comprised of oversized acetate silhouettes with unmissable Casablanca detailing. Complete with retro-inspired statement metals, the collection offers six distinct styles, including “The Magazine,” “The Memphis,” “The Pilot,” “The Casino,” “The Laurel” and “The Wing.”
Hypebae
How to Cop the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Sportstyle Collab
Danish womenswear label Cecilie Bahnsen delivered one of the most talked about sneaker moments of Paris Fashion Week with a floral-heavy partnership with ASICS. The collaborative models speak to the designer’s penchant for movement, a connection she calls out in a press release. With ASICS it’s always been about...
Hypebae
Nette X Tata Harper Restock Iconic ”Into the Forest” Candle Collaboration
Sustainable and chic candle brand Nette in partnership with OG skincare brand Tata Harper has restocked the instantly sold-out “Into The Forest” home candle scent. Last October, Nette collaborated with the green skincare guru to evoke the lush scent of the Tata Harper Skincare farm. Tata Harper and Nette have joined forces again to return the candle just in time for the holiday season. The “Into The Forest” candle was designed to transport you to Tata Harper’s fragrant skincare farm in Vermont, nestled among a patch of forest, lush pine trees and a quiet yet picturesque stream. Bringing forth a sense of peace and serenity, the candle features a fresh and woodsy scent of fir balsam.
Hypebae
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
Hypebae
Rejuvenate Your Skin With 111SKIN x Aman's Gold Algae Face Masks
Skincare brand 111SKIN has teamed up with Aman to give us the gift of better skin, dropping limited-edition gold algae hydro-gel sheet and eye masks. Marrying Aman’s meticulously created formulas with 111SKIN’S expertise and award-winning products, the face masks are sure to be a staple in your self-care routine.
Hypebae
The Rise of Ugly-Chic Fashion
If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you’ve heard the audio jokingly poking fun at Gen Z’s mismatched and quirky style. Informing its listeners that the outspoken generation will “wear a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots” and call it an outfit, the playful viral sound captures the carefree attitude we’ve adopted towards getting dressed.
Hypebae
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
Hypebae
Soft Services Updates Its Cult-Loved Buffing Bar for the Holidays
The chic beauty brand Soft Services updates its popular Buffing Bar for the holidays. Meet: “New Spice.”. “New Spice” Buffing Bar is a scented microcrystal exfoliation brick that features a nostalgic fragrance reminiscent of warm, cozy winter mornings. The smell is almost fruity, like a sweet cider, with top notes of powdered cinnamon, juicy fresh cedar and Tonka bean. Soft Services products are known to be exclusively fragrance-free — however, it’s worth noting that the “New Spice” Buffing Bar isn’t recommended for anyone with sensitive skin.
Hypebae
Jared Leto Unlocks the Key to Youth With the Launch of Beauty Brand
The cat is out of the bag, Oscar award-winning actor Jared Leto is launching his own skincare brand: Twentynine Palms. Twentynine Palms will feature an 11-piece line of skincare, body care and haircare products. (As we know Leto has the most amazing skin and hair.) “I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” Leto shared with Vogue. Twentynine Palms draws its name from a popular getaway in California, Joshua Tree National Park. The new brand embraces this reverence for imagination and reinvention, with the Mojave desert as its muse, utilizing ingredients local to the Mojave desert to create formulas with subtle aromas inspired by the desert landscape.
Comments / 0