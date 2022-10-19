Sustainable and chic candle brand Nette in partnership with OG skincare brand Tata Harper has restocked the instantly sold-out “Into The Forest” home candle scent. Last October, Nette collaborated with the green skincare guru to evoke the lush scent of the Tata Harper Skincare farm. Tata Harper and Nette have joined forces again to return the candle just in time for the holiday season. The “Into The Forest” candle was designed to transport you to Tata Harper’s fragrant skincare farm in Vermont, nestled among a patch of forest, lush pine trees and a quiet yet picturesque stream. Bringing forth a sense of peace and serenity, the candle features a fresh and woodsy scent of fir balsam.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO