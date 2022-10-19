Read full article on original website
Three vie for West Virginia House of Delegates District 7 seat
The House of Delegates District 7 race features three parties -- Republican, Democrat and the Mountain Party. First up is incumbent Democrat Lisa Zukoff, a Marshall County native who is a John Marshall and WVU graduate and has worked with a fortune 500 company in public finance, owns small business in Moundsville, and has been a delegate for four years.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
WTOV 9
DiPalma challenging Ferguson for 96th District State Representative seat
Following the decade-long service of Jack Cera, Ron Ferguson was elected as the 96th District State Representative in 2020. Ferguson was instrumental in bills that eliminated mask mandates and vaccine requirements after taking office. “It was kind of the height of the pandemic and Ohio was at a point where...
Metro News
West Virginia senator criticizes governor for his criticism of U.S. reps, and it’s all about taxes
A state senator says the governor has gone too far with his criticism of two members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation. Senator Randy Smith issued a statement this afternoon critical of Gov. Jim Justice, who had, in turn, sharply criticized U.S. Representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney. All are Republicans.
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WTOV 9
Reynolds, Yost vying for 6th District House of Delegates seat
Republican incumbent Charlie Reynolds is facing Democrat Reva Yost for the 6th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both have strong ties to the state of West Virginia and Marshall County. Reynolds has served in the House of Delegates since being elected in 2020. "I brought $75,000...
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
WTOV 9
Belmont County residents to vote on senior services, library issues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two levies on the ballot on Nov. 8 in Belmont County affect many people throughout the area. Senior services and the district library can’t do what they do for the public without the support of the levy funding. “The levy provides half of our...
Most WV legislators voted in favor of every ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bill, advocacy group says
Fairness West Virginia (FWV), a civil rights advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, released its WV Equality Report Card for 2021-2022 and found that nearly 70 percent of West Virginia's lawmakers got failing marks on the report card. Failing means they voted in favor of every bill that FWV considered anti-LGBTQ or to affect LGBTQ individuals.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
