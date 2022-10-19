ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOV 9

Three vie for West Virginia House of Delegates District 7 seat

The House of Delegates District 7 race features three parties -- Republican, Democrat and the Mountain Party. First up is incumbent Democrat Lisa Zukoff, a Marshall County native who is a John Marshall and WVU graduate and has worked with a fortune 500 company in public finance, owns small business in Moundsville, and has been a delegate for four years.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.  On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.  […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTOV 9

DiPalma challenging Ferguson for 96th District State Representative seat

Following the decade-long service of Jack Cera, Ron Ferguson was elected as the 96th District State Representative in 2020. Ferguson was instrumental in bills that eliminated mask mandates and vaccine requirements after taking office. “It was kind of the height of the pandemic and Ohio was at a point where...
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Reynolds, Yost vying for 6th District House of Delegates seat

Republican incumbent Charlie Reynolds is facing Democrat Reva Yost for the 6th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both have strong ties to the state of West Virginia and Marshall County. Reynolds has served in the House of Delegates since being elected in 2020. "I brought $75,000...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building

WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
CHARLESTON, WV

