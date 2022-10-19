Read full article on original website
City of Clovis introduces ordinance to ban abortions
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Clovis introduced a new ordinance that would ban abortions within the city’s limit last Thursday. This comes three weeks before the state election where abortion and the overturning of Roe v Wade has sparked a new push for voters. The proposal calls for a ban on moving abortion pills […]
Barry Elementary in Clovis evacuated due to gas odors
Update: (9:35 a.m.) CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement made on the Clovis Municipal Schools social media page, instruction resumed at Barry Elementary School on Thursday morning after a report of gas odors caused an evacuation and investigation. District officials said that the building was evacuated while the odors were investigated and that […]
WILDCATS BRING HOME 10TH CONSECUTIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Clovis High School Marching Band won the state championship in competition at the Saturday at the 44th Zia Marching Fiesta, locking in its 10th consecutive claim to the coveted title and 20th state championship overall. The win came following stand-out performance in preliminary competition which garnered the Wildcat band...
