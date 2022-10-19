Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Lakers squandering what's left of prime LeBron James years and that's negligent | Opinion
It’s bizarre the Los Angeles front office hasn’t done more to surround LeBron James with better shooters - a blueprint that yielded the 2020 title.
Boston
ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy defends Ime Udoka’s character, believes he’ll get another shot at coaching
“I want to make sure, because I feel strongly about this, Ime Udoka, I don’t know everything about that situation, but I know there’s a way back." While several people wonder whether or not Ime Udoka should get a second chance at coaching, ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy voiced some support for the suspended Celtics coach.
WTRF
WVU alumni Elliott, Gaddis square off in MLS Cup Playoffs
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Two WVU alumni and former teammates are set to face one another in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night. Center-backs Jack Elliott of the Philadelphia Union and Ray Gaddis of FC Cincinnati kick off on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Elliott’s Union are the top team in the East and earned a bye in the first round, while Gaddis’s FC Cincinnati advanced to the second round after earning a 2-1 victory over NY Red Bulls.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Orlando Solar Bears kick off a new hockey season this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando hockey fans won’t have to wait any longer. The Orlando Solar Bears will open its 11th season of ECHL hockey on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. At the first game of the 2022-2023 season, the Solar Bears will play against...
Wichita Thunder open season Saturday night at INTRUST Arena
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 31st season of Wichita hockey kicks off tonight against Allen. For the first time in five seasons, the Wichita Thunder changed affiliations over the summer. The team has partnered with the San Jose Sharks for the 2022-2023 season. Wichita will play Allen four times in the next five games. Last […]
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Formula’s One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. The deal comes ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, which will air on ABC. Terms were not disclosed. “To continue to build and grow and push behind the tremendous momentum that exits with Formula One in the United States for another few seasons is really exciting for us,” ESPN President Burke Magnus said. “We’re not going to let up. We’re just going to continue to push hard because it’s spectacular content and spectacular competition.”
WTRF
Frustration led to Stills’ game-changing PAT block
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After starting the year with two tackles-for-loss at Pitt, Dante Stills has only added two more over the past five games. “I feel like I’m missing a lot of opportunities to make that play. There are times where I get stuck down the middle or wrong eyes in the wrong gap,” Stills said. “That stuff happens. I came into this season not worried about making every play, I just want to do my job and do a lot. I know a lot of teams are going off me and where I line up so I just want everybody to do their job and the play will be made by whoever is there.”
