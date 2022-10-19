ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer returns to duty following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.  The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Darla is a six-month-old female heeler mix weighing around 20-25 pounds. She has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body. Her tiny features may indicate she may stay...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit

MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy