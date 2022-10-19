Read full article on original website
Midland County says some residents will receive second ballot in mail
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Some Midland County residents might be receiving a second ballot in the mail, according to a county spokesperson. This is due to a defective ballot being sent out. The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out are considered defective. According to the county, the mayoral...
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
Bonham Elementary School in Midland receives exclusive distinction
MIDLAND, Texas — Bonham Elementary School in Midland was recognized earlier today as a model PLC campus by Solution Tree, making it one of about 300 internationally and about 70 in Texas to receive this exclusive distinction. PLC stands for professional learning community, and that is the culture that...
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats. The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list
Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America. For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Darla is a six-month-old female heeler mix weighing around 20-25 pounds. She has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body. Her tiny features may indicate she may stay...
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit
MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Midland College celebrates the Aviation Maintenance Technology program reopening
MIDLAND, Texas — The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is back at Midland College and now students will once again be able to have hands on training to become an aviation technician, which is a job that pays well and is in high demand. "We're excited that we're back in...
