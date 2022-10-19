Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Georgia early voter numbers breaking more records, on par with 2020 Presidential election, officials say
ATLANTA — As residents in Georgia continue to show up to the polls in droves for early voting, new data from the Secretary of State's office shows that voter turnout has now reached a presidential-level pace. On day three of early in-person voting, Georgians continued to break records, as...
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
WMAZ
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Reminder: Double-check your printed ballot before casting in Georgia midterms
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it can ease hacking concerns. Yet voters often don't do it.
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate […] The post Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
In the rash of election reform laws enacted after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, few were tougher than SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act – passed in 2021 in Georgia, a state long known for its history of suppressing the Black vote, especially in response to growth in Black political influence. Media attention focused on SB 202’s shortened runoff periods from nine to four weeks, limits on who can turn in absentee ballots and a partial ban on offering food or water while waiting in line to vote. But other...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Georgians turnout in record breaking numbers for early voting
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continue to break early voting turnout records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The midterms are now a little over two weeks away. Here’s a breakdown of early voting from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:. So far, 434,546...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
cobbcountycourier.com
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Turnout in the first three days of in-person early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters – who have become the recent focus in the race for governor – especially turning out in force.
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
NBC News
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Georgia sets early voting record for midterm elections
ATLANTA — Georgia is already shattering the state record when it comes to early voting this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office said more than 125,000 people have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm race. That's a more than 70% increase from the previous midterm record...
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
Atlanta Daily World
Thousands Show Up To Georgia Polls Breaking Records For Early Voting
The midterm elections has inspired Georgians to get out in vote. On Oct. 17, early voting began in the state leading to record turnouts. Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.
