Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
Western Union Delivers Forecast Strategy Through 2025
Despite expected third-quarter revenue declines and earnings guidance that falls short of Wall Street consensus, Western Union is delivering a financial outlook and strategy through 2025 that puts revenue trends on an upward trajectory starting in 2023. Western Union’s Evolve 2025 strategy connects its purpose by bringing high-value, accessible financial...
Grubhub Sees Traction From Partnerships as Parent Swings to Profitability
Restaurant aggregator Grubhub, the third-most popular in the United States, is looking to gain on its competitors by leveraging partnerships with major companies, and so far, these collaborations appear to be working. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Oct. 19) discussing parent company Just Eat Takeaway’s third-quarter 2022 financial results,...
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
CFOs Lean Toward Short-Term Investments Amid Stock Market Volatility
Whether it’s inflation volatility, market volatility or interest rate volatility, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape has had a huge impact on cross-border treasury management, forcing chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers to adopt strategies that will help hedge their businesses against the present mix of volatile markets. According to Anand...
Instacart Shelves IPO Plans Citing Rocky Markets
Food delivery service Instacart is reportedly holding off on plans to go public as it waits for a more favorable business climate. According to multiple media accounts Friday (Oct. 21), including The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), sources with knowledge of the matter said the company has pulled back on its initial public offering (IPO) plan amid one of the worst years for such listings in more than a decade.
The Rise of the Digital Workplace — on Wheels
As fleet operators aim to gain the many benefits of transitioning to connected vehicles, nearly half of the vehicles in corporate fleets are expected to be connected vehicles by 2025. That’s a substantial gain from today when one-third of companies with fleets report that only 5% of their vehicles are connected cars.
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
B2B Marketplace MaxAB Raises $40M for MENAP Expansion
The Cairo-based B2B eCommerce and distribution business MaxAB on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the close of a $40m pre-series B funding round to fuel its expansion across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The round included new investors Silver Lake, British International Investment, the development finance institution...
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Team to Serve B2B Commerce, Hotels, X-Border Payments
Today in B2B payments, Oracle works with J.P. Morgan and FedEx to automate B2B commerce, Paysafe and HotelKey partner to streamline hotels’ transactions, and Visa and Thunes team up on cross-border payments. Plus, MaxAB raises $40 million, while Moneff acquires StormPay. Cloud applications and infrastructure provider Oracle has announced...
SpotOn Adds Event Capabilities as POS Providers Compete to Do It All
SpotOn is looking to set its restaurant point-of-sale (POS) offerings apart with increasingly comprehensive solutions, most recently announcing Tuesday (Oct. 18) the launch of Experiences by SpotOn Reserve, powering reservation and waitlist features for special events. The feature enables event-specific menus, private dining room bookings, POS integrations and other capabilities....
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
