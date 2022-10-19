Will metaverse markets be ones in which consumers and businesses can participate freely or ones in which dominant platforms and companies can control access and activities?. That’s likely to be a challenge for regulators, as the metaverse may be the next frontier for not only the companies that are building it, but also for organizations that enforce competition laws, according to two members of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) at the European Commission.

