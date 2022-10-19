Read full article on original website
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
Amendments Seek to Ensure UK Finance Bill Unambiguous on Crypto Assets
The Financial Services and Markets Bill is the centerpiece of the U.K. government’s post-Brexit regulatory architecture for financial services. OK, the U.K. doesn’t really have a working government at the moment, but political crises aside, the bill is still an important piece of legislation and whoever next enters Downing Street will likely have to take ownership of it one way or another.
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
EU Competition Officials Say Regulatory Tools Can Be Used in Metaverse
Will metaverse markets be ones in which consumers and businesses can participate freely or ones in which dominant platforms and companies can control access and activities?. That’s likely to be a challenge for regulators, as the metaverse may be the next frontier for not only the companies that are building it, but also for organizations that enforce competition laws, according to two members of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) at the European Commission.
CFPB Guidance: Consumer Reporting Agencies Must Eliminate ‘Junk Data’
When a credit report says that a child has a mortgage or that someone incurred a debt years before they were born, that’s obviously false “junk data,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). What’s more, consumer reporting companies have an obligation to screen for and...
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
FDIC Chair: Stablecoins Could Bring Bank Consolidation, Disintermediation
Stablecoins have the potential to “fundamentally alter the landscape of banking,” the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a speech on Thursday (Oct. 20). Speaking about The Prudential Regulation of Crypto Assets at the Brookings Institution, Acting FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said that “economies of...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
JPMorgan Taps Former Celsius Exec to Lead Digital Assets Despite Dimon Diss
A former executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the new head of digital assets regulatory policy, just weeks after the bank’s CEO dissed cryptocurrencies as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Aaron Iovine started in the newly-created role this week after previously being the...
Grubhub Sees Traction From Partnerships as Parent Swings to Profitability
Restaurant aggregator Grubhub, the third-most popular in the United States, is looking to gain on its competitors by leveraging partnerships with major companies, and so far, these collaborations appear to be working. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Oct. 19) discussing parent company Just Eat Takeaway’s third-quarter 2022 financial results,...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Suggests Crypto Firms Limit Bug Bounties
Saying the hacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry have been too prevalent and too large, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has drafted a proposed set of standards to deal with this and other industry issues until federal regulations are enacted. “Hacks are extremely destructive to the digital asset ecosystem,” Bankman-Fried...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
