Arlington, TX

WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle

– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
DALLAS, TX
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.21.22

We’re live this week and not taped after Dynamite for a change. We’re also back in the old stomping grounds of Jacksonville and the card happens to be stacked with three title matches in an hour. That should be enough to carry the show, though Rampage has a bad tendency to underwhelm. Let’s get to it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling

A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’

WWE has filed a new NXT-related trademark, putting in an application for NXT Deadline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 15th for the name, noting in the description that it is for “a show about professional wrestling.”. It’s not yet clear what show this may...
NJPW Strong Detonation To Take Place In November

NJPW Strong will host a new event, NJPW Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the event will take place on November 20th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be a taping for episodes of NJPW Strong. The full announcement reads:. STRONG...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mid-South Wrestling (8.10.1985) Review

-Originally aired August 10, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross & Joel Watts. -From Power Pro Wrestling, two weeks ago. Prichard is another weird case like Edcar Thomas and Mark Ragin, where it LOOKED like they were getting ready to do something with him, and then they immediately changed their minds and he’s still just a jobber.
The Butcher on Having to Eat Four Powerbombs From Wardlow

– During a recent event at the Ohio Fan Fest (via Otherworldly Culture), AEW star The Butcher discussed facing Wardlow on AEW Dynamite on the April 20, 2022 episode. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. The BUtcher on facing Wardlow: “My favorite type of wrestling is big meaty dudes. Like...
OHIO STATE
Memphis Wrestling (12.27.1980) Review

THE ANGEL (with Jimmy Hart) vs. DAVID PRICE. -Angel hammers and kicks at Price, then heaves him out to the floor. He brings Price back in and snapmares him for two. Chinlock is reversed into a hammerlock, and the fans are thrilled that Price was able to do absolutely ANYTHING. Angel shakes it off and applies a claw to get the three-count.

