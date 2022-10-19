Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
411mania.com
Impact News: Tickets For December Tapings On Sale, New PCO Shirt, Full Victory Road 2009 Video
– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s tapings in December. The tapings take place on December 9th and 10th in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, and yoy can get them here. – A new PCO shirt has been released, which you can...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.21.22
We’re live this week and not taped after Dynamite for a change. We’re also back in the old stomping grounds of Jacksonville and the card happens to be stacked with three title matches in an hour. That should be enough to carry the show, though Rampage has a bad tendency to underwhelm. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lince Dorado vs. Shun Skywalker Middleweight Title Match Set for MLW Fightland
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Middleweight Championship contest at MLW Fightland later this month. Shun Skywalker will defend the title against Lince Dorado at the event. Fightland is scheduled for October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:. Lince Dorado vs....
411mania.com
AEW News: Adam Cole Teases Possible Return, Several AEW Events On Sale Today, New Sting Bobblehead Will Be Available Soon
– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole appeared to tease a possible return to AEW. It should be noted that there has been no confirmation that he is coming back, as he is said to be dealing with a severe concussion. He wrote: “You didn’t come this far to...
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’
WWE has filed a new NXT-related trademark, putting in an application for NXT Deadline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 15th for the name, noting in the description that it is for “a show about professional wrestling.”. It’s not yet clear what show this may...
411mania.com
NJPW Strong Detonation To Take Place In November
NJPW Strong will host a new event, NJPW Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the event will take place on November 20th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be a taping for episodes of NJPW Strong. The full announcement reads:. STRONG...
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (8.10.1985) Review
-Originally aired August 10, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross & Joel Watts. -From Power Pro Wrestling, two weeks ago. Prichard is another weird case like Edcar Thomas and Mark Ragin, where it LOOKED like they were getting ready to do something with him, and then they immediately changed their minds and he’s still just a jobber.
411mania.com
The Butcher on Having to Eat Four Powerbombs From Wardlow
– During a recent event at the Ohio Fan Fest (via Otherworldly Culture), AEW star The Butcher discussed facing Wardlow on AEW Dynamite on the April 20, 2022 episode. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. The BUtcher on facing Wardlow: “My favorite type of wrestling is big meaty dudes. Like...
411mania.com
Memphis Wrestling (12.27.1980) Review
THE ANGEL (with Jimmy Hart) vs. DAVID PRICE. -Angel hammers and kicks at Price, then heaves him out to the floor. He brings Price back in and snapmares him for two. Chinlock is reversed into a hammerlock, and the fans are thrilled that Price was able to do absolutely ANYTHING. Angel shakes it off and applies a claw to get the three-count.
