Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
You can't win, you can't lose as a parent of Aaron and Austin Nola
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – They can't win and they can't lose. Aaron and Austin Nola's parents are in a unique, some might even call it a tough spot.A.J. and Stacie Nola have been at all the games cheering on their sons, Phillies pitcher Aaron and Padres catcher Austin.Their dad says he knew early on that his boys had a knack for baseball."When they were young boys, in the backyard, they were very competitive," A.J. Nola, the dad of Aaron and Austin, said. "And they dreamed about this moment. Probably at the high school level, we started seeing some signs that, hey, these guys are pretty good at that craft."One thing is for sure, one of the Nola brothers will be heading to the World Series.
Empire State Building has bad timing showing Houston Astros colors
So much for all of New York chipping in toward the home-field advantage the New York Yankees were hoping to have over the Houston Astros in Saturday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Someone apparently forget to tell the Empire State Building that the Astros were in town.
