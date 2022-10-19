Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
We are just over two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means Logan Paul is back tonight. That means we might be in for another kind of weird segment, but hopefully Paul Heyman will be there to walk him through it. The feud feels rather cold going into the match and I don’t know how to fix that. Let’s get to it.
Triple H Said To Be Open To Bringing Back CM Punk to WWE
As reported yesterday, AEW is reportedly negotiating with CM Punk to buy out his contract, although neither AEW nor Punk have confirmed that. A new report from Fightful Select suggests that WWE may be open to bringing Punk back if he does end up leaving AEW. Sources close to Punk...
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show. The match...
Lince Dorado vs. Shun Skywalker Middleweight Title Match Set for MLW Fightland
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Middleweight Championship contest at MLW Fightland later this month. Shun Skywalker will defend the title against Lince Dorado at the event. Fightland is scheduled for October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:. Lince Dorado vs....
Cora Jade On Her Time In The WWE Performance Center, Halloween Havoc Match, More
Cora Jade competes against Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently discussed her time in NXT and more. Jade spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On her time in WWE Performance Center: “2021 of...
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, handing over the Impact X-Division Championship on Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Kazarian relinquish the championship in order to get a World Championship match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive on November 18th. After taking back the title, Scott D’Amore said...
Billy Gunn Was Reportedly Close To Appearing on WWE RAW for DX Reunion, Note On Why It Didn’t Happen
WWE held a D-X reunion for their 25th anniversary a couple of weeks ago and AEW’s Billy Gunn was noticeably not involved. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were serious, ‘meaningful’ discussions between WWE and AEW to make it happen at one point. It was...
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight. We have a pretty decent show tonight on paper as Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against RUSH and Preston Vance, while The Acclaimed put the World Tag Team Titles against the Varsity Athletes with “Scissor Me, Daddy” on the line as well. Plus, Willow Nightengale faced Penelope Ford and HOOK defends the FTW Championship against Ari Daivari. Sounds like a fun show, so let’s jump right in.
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Results: Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired the fifth episode of its new season over the weekend, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Miami Sweet Heat def. Chainsaw &...
AEW Pays Tribute To Brian Muster At Close of Rampage & After Show Ends
AEW paid tribute to the late Brian Muster to close out tonight’s Rampage, with more of the same after the show. The company ended tonight’s show with a statement paying tribute to the video engineer, who passed away on Wednesday. You can see the video below. PWInsider reports...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 7 Results: LIJ vs. United Empire Headlines
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Battle Autumn tour yesterday from Akita Terrsa in Akita, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Yuto Nakashima & Tomoaki Honma. * Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Tiger Mask & David Finlay.
