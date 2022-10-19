ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Regular season ends with loss for EP volleyball

Eden Prairie volleyball (15-12) closed out the regular season at home on Thursday evening with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-19) loss against the eighth-ranked Eagan Wildcats (13-9). Eagan was lights out at the service line in the first set. The Wildcats recorded six aces and gave the Eagles fits all evening. Junior Ava Bertsch tallied [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles crush Stillwater to close out regular season

The fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles cruised to a 35-14 win over previously undefeated and third-ranked Stillwater Wednesday night. The thorough domination of the Ponies puts the Eagles in strong contention for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming section playoffs.  The Eagles’ defense set the tone on the opening series with Cade Hutchison’s interception of Stillwater [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
rubiconline.com

We are the champions: soccer teams take Section 3A titles

Coming into the championship game, the girls varsity soccer team had a running joke that the chance of them winning was one in ten. They were the underdogs; despite, their optimistic attitudes and the support of their fans, they weren’t expected to win. In the end, that is all the motivation they needed to pull it off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
idesignarch.com

Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota

This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
EDINA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away

Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove

Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings

Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

