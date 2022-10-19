Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Eagles earn No. 1 seed in football sectional playoffs
The Eden Prairie Eagles have earned the top seed in Class 6A, Section 6 for the upcoming football playoffs. The Eagles (6-2) will play Eastview (1-7), the No. 8 seed from Section 3, in the first round on Friday, Oct. 28, at Aerie Stadium in Eden Prairie. Coming into the final week of the regular [...]
Regular season ends with loss for EP volleyball
Eden Prairie volleyball (15-12) closed out the regular season at home on Thursday evening with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-19) loss against the eighth-ranked Eagan Wildcats (13-9). Eagan was lights out at the service line in the first set. The Wildcats recorded six aces and gave the Eagles fits all evening. Junior Ava Bertsch tallied [...]
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
Eagles dominate Stillwater with section playoffs on the horizon
On the eve of MEA weekend, the fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles made their case in the town on the St. Croix. To be considered for a No. 1 seed in the section playoffs, the Eagles needed a resounding win over third-ranked Stillwater in the regular season finale Wednesday night. They assembled a very convincing argument [...]
Eagles crush Stillwater to close out regular season
The fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles cruised to a 35-14 win over previously undefeated and third-ranked Stillwater Wednesday night. The thorough domination of the Ponies puts the Eagles in strong contention for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming section playoffs. The Eagles’ defense set the tone on the opening series with Cade Hutchison’s interception of Stillwater [...]
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
rubiconline.com
We are the champions: soccer teams take Section 3A titles
Coming into the championship game, the girls varsity soccer team had a running joke that the chance of them winning was one in ten. They were the underdogs; despite, their optimistic attitudes and the support of their fans, they weren’t expected to win. In the end, that is all the motivation they needed to pull it off.
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
idesignarch.com
Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota
This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away
Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
ccxmedia.org
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings
Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group has 780K square feet of office space up for lease in Minnesota
UnitedHealth Group has a combined total of at least 780,000 square feet across several facilities available for lease in Minnesota, the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reported Oct. 18. The first space up for sublease is a 120,000-square-foot office building at 12700 Whitewater Drive in Minnetonka. The second space...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Wolfgang Penzel, former Eden Prairie mayor, passes away
Wolfgang Horst Penzel made his home-going on Oct. 7, 2022, after struggling with kidney and heart failure. He was 82 years old. Wolf served as mayor of Eden Prairie from 1976 to 1984. Wolf was born to Erika and Horst Penzel in Berlin, Germany, at the height of World War II. The family emigrated in [...]
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
