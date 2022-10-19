ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season

The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Championship Hurdle for Every Top-10 NBA Star

Championships are never won by a single NBA player. They are bagged by entire teams. But ring counts among superstars are a driving force behind debates and analysis—for both better and worse. So, gauging the title chances of the Association's absolute best individual talents is forever topical. It's also...
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster. No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy