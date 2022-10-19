Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Lakers squandering what's left of prime LeBron James years and that's negligent | Opinion
It’s bizarre the Los Angeles front office hasn’t done more to surround LeBron James with better shooters - a blueprint that yielded the 2020 title.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets
NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Ripped by Twitter for 0-for-11 Shooting in Lakers' Loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most disappointing team in the league last season, missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament despite a roster that featured a number of future Hall of Famers. It looks like the same Lakers in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign. Los Angeles fell...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season
The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Championship Hurdle for Every Top-10 NBA Star
Championships are never won by a single NBA player. They are bagged by entire teams. But ring counts among superstars are a driving force behind debates and analysis—for both better and worse. So, gauging the title chances of the Association's absolute best individual talents is forever topical. It's also...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster. No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.
Boston
ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy defends Ime Udoka’s character, believes he’ll get another shot at coaching
“I want to make sure, because I feel strongly about this, Ime Udoka, I don’t know everything about that situation, but I know there’s a way back." While several people wonder whether or not Ime Udoka should get a second chance at coaching, ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy voiced some support for the suspended Celtics coach.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance. The 23-year-old came off the bench to...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
Bleacher Report
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Bleacher Report
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Bleacher Report
B/R Exclusive: How Michael Porter Jr. Became a 'Top 10' NBA Shooter
The Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray is back after a year and a half away with a torn ACL. But competing for a title may depend on 24-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. When healthy, the 6'10" floor spacer (who's intent on being more...
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Paul George Partnering with BetterHelp to Provide $3M of Free Therapy
Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George is teaming with BetterHelp to provide people with up to $3 million worth of free therapy. In a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, George discussed the motivation behind the initiative:. "Mental health is just as important as physical health to...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
