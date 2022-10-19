ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Devon, Leah Still to serve as Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle' this Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - It's been seven years since Devon Still proudly proclaimed that his daughter, Leah, beat cancer. In 2014, Leah, then just 4 years old, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects primarily infants and young children. She was given a 50/50 chance to survive. Leah needed a stem-cell transplant, and her blood vessels and liver would become infected from chemotherapy treatments.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
Fox 19

FC Cincinnati Playoffs Watch Parties: LIST

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for Thursday night’s FC Cincinnati Watch Party at TQL Stadium may be sold out, but fans can still cheer on the Orange and Blue at any of the team’s official “Pub Partners” throughout the region. FC Cincinnati will take on the Philadelphia...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight

Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans. Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated

The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

Centerville High gets ready for Friday night’s game with a disco!

In our series Friday Morning Lights, TODAY checks in with the team at Centerville High in Ohio ahead of their senior night game. WDTN’s Jack Pohl speaks with Coach Brent Ullery about what football means to their community and the special way they celebrate a performance on the field.Oct. 21, 2022.
CENTERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy