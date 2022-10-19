Read full article on original website
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
WKRC
Devon, Leah Still to serve as Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle' this Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - It's been seven years since Devon Still proudly proclaimed that his daughter, Leah, beat cancer. In 2014, Leah, then just 4 years old, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects primarily infants and young children. She was given a 50/50 chance to survive. Leah needed a stem-cell transplant, and her blood vessels and liver would become infected from chemotherapy treatments.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
High school football scores for Week 10: Vote for Player of the Week
WCPO's game of the week is an undefeated clash between Wyoming and Madeira. Wyoming enters Friday with 66 consecutive regular-season wins.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
Fox 19
FC Cincinnati Playoffs Watch Parties: LIST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for Thursday night’s FC Cincinnati Watch Party at TQL Stadium may be sold out, but fans can still cheer on the Orange and Blue at any of the team’s official “Pub Partners” throughout the region. FC Cincinnati will take on the Philadelphia...
High School Insider: Gamble Montessori captures first conference football title
Gamble Montessori won the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title outright - the first conference title in program history for the Gators (6-3).
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight
Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans. Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night...
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated
The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season
The Bearcats are a versatile, veteran laden group with high expectations for the upcoming campaign.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Pick For Best College Football Team This Season
After Tennessee shocked the college football world by upsetting Alabama 52-49 last week, there are only nine Power Five teams who remain undefeated this season. Among these nine teams, eight are ranked inside the top ten of the most recent Associated Press Top 25. While there has been some ...
Ranking college football's toughest remaining roads to the playoff
College football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday, Nov. 1, but a long road remains to the final-four postseason for every top contender. From top-ranked Georgia to No. 2 Ohio State and fast-rising Tennessee, the 2022 season is just getting started. "No, we try to work on all of them," said Georgia...
TODAY.com
Centerville High gets ready for Friday night’s game with a disco!
In our series Friday Morning Lights, TODAY checks in with the team at Centerville High in Ohio ahead of their senior night game. WDTN’s Jack Pohl speaks with Coach Brent Ullery about what football means to their community and the special way they celebrate a performance on the field.Oct. 21, 2022.
Hamilton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hamilton. The Mount Healthy football team will have a game with Ross High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Sycamore football team will have a game with Hamilton on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
