Mosinee, WI

WSAW

Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 20

Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
WSAW

Wausau’s Hagar House to help single mothers in crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are now being taken for the Hagar House in Wausau. It’s a safe place for single moms in crisis and their kids to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet. Planning for the Hagar House started two years ago, but Executive...
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Crooked Queen

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
waupacanow.com

Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
onfocus.news

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
