WSAW
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
WausauPilot
Wausau area births, Oct. 20
Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves. The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
WSAW
Wausau’s Hagar House to help single mothers in crisis
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are now being taken for the Hagar House in Wausau. It’s a safe place for single moms in crisis and their kids to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet. Planning for the Hagar House started two years ago, but Executive...
WSAW
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WausauPilot
Business of the Week: Crooked Queen
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’
WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?. Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday. The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as...
WSAW
Outdoor spaces are latest building trend, many featured at 2022 Parade of Homes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Contemporary building and design trends will be at the forefront of the 2022 Parade of Homes. The Wausau Area Builders Association will host the event from Oct. 20-22 at various locations around the area. This year’s event features five distinctive new homes. This is the...
wpr.org
210 to be laid off in Wausau as Foot Locker closes longtime central Wisconsin sneaker distribution center
A Wausau shoe retailer that began with two entrepreneurs selling sneakers out of a van and became a multi-million-dollar enterprise will lay off 210 workers in central Wisconsin. Foot Locker Inc. said this week it would close its Wausau-based distribution center. Layoffs will begin in late January; the center will...
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
WSAW
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year when families come out to local farms to grab their favorite pumpkin. After a rough 2021, Wilke’s Dairy Farm in Wausau says they’re seeing a fruitful harvest. “This is probably one of the best crops we’ve had....
WSAW
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to give an update on city news. The Portage County Empty Bowls event will be...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: SPASH on lockdown, part of nationwide false shooter threats
Stevens Point police are in the process of securing SPASH. Lt. Joe Johnson from SPPD said someone called 911 to report an active shooter inside the building with several people shot. The caller was a male with a heavy accent and provided no further information. No other calls were received...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
