ocolly.com
Hester Street Paint gets Cowboys excited for Homecoming
Hester Street Painting unites Cowboys of all generations each year. OSU students, alumni and their families flock to Hester Street where range paint is provided by the Alumni Association. All sorts of masterpieces were created. Messages like, “Go Pokes,” “Loyal & True” and “America’s Greatest Homecoming” were plastered up and...
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23
Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
KTUL
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Pawhuska Journal
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Ponca City.
Photos: Goats, dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
ocolly.com
Oliver excited to face talented Texas offense
The road ahead for OSU will only get tougher. With the Big 12 still up for grabs, OSU and Texas are set to face off in a conference showdown on Saturday. The OSU defense gave up 30 points in the second half and overtime after leading by double digits last Saturday vs TCU. However, defensive end Collin Oliver and the rest of the group think they can be much better this week.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
cushingcitizen.com
Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill
In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
KOCO
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
sfnnews.com
Santa Fe Marching Band continues record breaking season
This year has been a record-breaking season for the Edmond Santa Fe Marching Band. Santa Fe’s band won a competition two years in a row for the first time, hinting at the best possible Santa Fe marching band in school history. Last year Santa Fe won the Mustang invitational,...
405magazine.com
OKC’s End-of-Year Restaurant Openings
As 2022 winds down, we’ve entered the final quarter of the year, or what restaurant pros refer to as O-N-D every year. There have been notable closings this year — R.I.P Paladar Cubano — that we’ll address in an end-of-year story/tribute. The holidays are hurtling toward us right now, and the list of restaurants recently opened or about to open shows no sign of slowing, even with all the issues owners still face from inflation to staffing.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of female chimpanzee
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of a female chimpanzee at the facility’s great ape habitat. According to a news release, 14-year-old Nia gave birth to the baby chimp at 10:17 a.m. CDT on Oct. 12. It is Nia’s second child.
