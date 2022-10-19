ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

18-wheeler fails to see motorcycle resulting in rider dead

HOUSTON - A tragic accident occurred after an 18-wheeler failed to see a motorcycle riding next to them late Thursday night. The Houston Police Department says that the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound near Taylor Street on Houston's Northside. According to authorities, the 18-wheeler was driving next...
HOUSTON, TX

