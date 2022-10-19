Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall,...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami. According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian...
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
Click10.com
Gun mix-up led to customs officer’s death at west Miami-Dade shooting range, sources say
MIAMI – A gun mix-up led a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer to accidentally shoot and kill fellow Officer Jorge Arias at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, sources told Local 10 News. Officers stood outside the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday to honor Arias, 40,...
Click10.com
Shots fired in northwest Miami-Dade after police pull over suspect
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired Wednesday night after authorities pulled over a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade, police confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 112th Street and Seventh Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from Miami Beach were conducting an investigation...
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV. At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up. Miami-Dade Police have not...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
Click10.com
Police investigating after Brightline train hit pedestrian in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a Brightline train hit a pedestrian in North Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon. According to North Miami Beach police, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue. Miami Beach police said drivers should expect traffic...
NBC Miami
Man Dies Days After He's Found in Middle of Pompano Beach Road
Authorities are searching for answers after a man died days after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Pompano Beach Roadway. Michael Hagood, 65, had been found unresponsive at the intersection of Copans Road and North Federal Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Girl Running From Man Who Tried to Lure Her Near Fort Lauderdale School
New surveillance video shows a young girl running from a man who authorities said tried to lure her near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men being killed in Lauderhill Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered two men suffering from apparent...
WPTV
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's...
Click10.com
Woman not wearing seat belt dies in Turnpike crash, FHP confirms
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a white 2013 Buick was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 312th Street. According to Florida Highway...
Lauderhill elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity
LAUDERHILL -- A South Florida elementary school was placed on lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said. BSO said that at approximately 12 p.m., they received a call of shots fired near the 2600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, which is near Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill, where another shots fired call was received. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Lauderhill police officers responded. Authorities said a perimeter was established, and the elementary school was placed on lockdown as units investigated the incident. Detectives say the area was canvassed, no injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation continues.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
