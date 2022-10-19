Read full article on original website
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas...
Chicago 4, Detroit 3
Chicago0121—4 First Period_1, Detroit, Suter 1 (Lindstrom, Hagg), 9:26. 2, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Kubalik, Hronek), 10:33 (pp). Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 1, 5:41 (ps). 4, Detroit, Kubalik 2 (Maatta), 11:18. Third Period_5, Chicago, Kurashev 1 (Lafferty, J.Johnson), 3:46. 6, Chicago, Murphy 1 (Lafferty), 10:06 (sh). Overtime_7, Chicago, Domi 2,...
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Second Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (McCann, Eberle), 1:38 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 2 (Soucy), 2:00. 3, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (Byram, Nichushkin), 5:55. Third Period_4, Colorado, Byram 2 (O'Connor, Nichushkin), 6:58 (sh). 5, Seattle, Kuhlman 1 (Oleksiak, Schwartz), 12:06. Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-13-14_38. Colorado 8-7-5_20. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 5; Colorado...
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 2 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 9:29. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Perry), 2:08 (pp). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-13-9-2_32....
Washington 102, Chicago 100
CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100. WASHINGTON (102) Avdija 2-4 0-0 6, Kuzma 8-16...
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has missed practice because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2...
