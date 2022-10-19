Read full article on original website
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 2 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 9:29. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Perry), 2:08 (pp). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-13-9-2_32....
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas...
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Colorado011—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, COL (Hooking), 11:09; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 14:09; MacDermid, COL (Fighting), 14:09. Second Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (McCann, Eberle), 1:38 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 2 (Soucy), 2:00. 3, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (Byram, Nichushkin), 5:55. Penalties_Newhook, COL (Holding), 1:16; Oleksiak, SEA (Interference), 8:19; Schultz, SEA (High Sticking), 17:17; Byram, COL (Interference), 19:15.
N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
Philadelphia and San Antonio set for cross-conference matchup
San Antonio Spurs (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -13.5; over/under is 223.5. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Antonio face off in non-conference action. Philadelphia went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The...
Friday's Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. The Phillies returned home to...
