Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Porterville Recorder
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Porterville Recorder
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
Porterville Recorder
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Penalties_Kucherov, TB (Tripping), 4:51; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 7:35; Bennett, FLA (Tripping), 12:46; Hornqvist, FLA (Slashing), 13:04. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Penalties_Hagel, TB (Interference), 3:06; Bennett, FLA...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Second Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (McCann, Eberle), 1:38 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 2 (Soucy), 2:00. 3, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (Byram, Nichushkin), 5:55. Third Period_4, Colorado, Byram 2 (O'Connor, Nichushkin), 6:58 (sh). 5, Seattle, Kuhlman 1 (Oleksiak, Schwartz), 12:06. Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-13-14_38. Colorado 8-7-5_20. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 5; Colorado...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana faces conference foe Detroit
Detroit Pistons (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Indiana in Eastern Conference action Saturday. Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action a season ago. The...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. The Phillies returned home to...
Comments / 0